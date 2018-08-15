Arc Iris Are Rejuvenated On '$GNMS'

Music can be a tough industry to work in.

Bands in particular find it tough - more musicians, extra costs, more mouths to feed... it can be tough, there's no getting away from it.

Arc Iris found it particularly hard. Despite two stellar albums the Rhode Island group first lost their manager, then their booking agent, and then their label.

Some musicians decided to leave, reducing the band to that central core trio - before they began to regain their confidence, piece by piece.

New album 'Icon Of Ego' is another chapter, a fresh chapter, and it finds Arc Iris resolutely pursuing the goals they originally sought.

It's a powerful return, with Clash able to share '$GNMS', an impassioned sci-fi driven piece that re-works 'Money Gnomes', the lead song on the band's first album.

Relentlessly creative, it's the sound of Arc Iris unhindered by the restrictions of the past - tune in now.

