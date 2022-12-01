Arab Strap Share Brand New Song 'Aphelion'

Arab Strap have shared sombre new cut 'Aphelion'.

The Scottish duo returned in 2021, releasing their excellent album 'As Days Get Dark' to universal acclaim.

A new single is now being announced, available digitally today with a seven inch vinyl pressing to follow on March 4th.

The seven inch features two songs, with 'Aphelion' opening with the tick-tock of a digital beat and strummed guitar chords.

Evolving into a powerful piece of songwriting, 'Aphelion' shares the jet black atmosphere of 'As Days Get Dark' which existing outside that album's carefully crafted structure.

Arab Strap's Aidan Moffat comments...

"These two songs were written, recorded and mixed during the sessions for As Days Get Dark but as much as we loved them, we couldn't find a place for them on the final album.”

“Maybe it's because they seem to have their own distinct identities, but sometimes a song just sounds better on its own, when it's not part of a crowd and vying for attention. So, to celebrate the anniversary of the album's release, we present As Days Get Dark's two runaway loners; a couple of black sheep who might not click with the rest of the family but, even though they aren't very happy, are still worth a cuddle."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Audrey Bizouerne

- - -