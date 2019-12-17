Arab Strap Share Brand New Single 'The Turning Of Our Bones'

Arab Strap have shared new single 'The Turning Of Our Bones'.

The Scottish duo began teasing their return a few weeks ago, using socials to prep fans.

It's been a long time coming, admittedly - the last Arab Strap album came in 2005.

Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton re-unite on scintillating new single 'The Turning Of Our Bones', which was released mere moments ago.

A group with a significant, utterly distinctive sound, there's a brutal romance to Aidan's words, something wrung out in a pure fashion by that bold yet maudlin arrangement.

Beautifully distinct, 'The Turning Of Our Bones' is a sign that what's incoming will match the pair's illustrious work.

Tune in now.

