April's 'New Conditions' Is A "Dark Love Song"

Irish pop newcomer April has shared her new single 'New Conditions'.

The track is out now, and it follows the precocious talent's bold debut earlier this year.

Building on this, 'New Conditions' plays with light and shade, offering glorious melody while the lyrics cut a little deeper.

Out now, it's a "dark love song", she says, with 'New Conditions' showing the raw confidence that April operates with.

She says...

"'New Conditions' is a kind of dark love song, it’s about using love as a means of escape from your own problems."

"When you fill your brain with thoughts about someone else it can stop the other things going on in your mind. It’s about questioning whether you actually are in love or not, or if you’re just pretending to yourself for peace of mind."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Charlie Cummings

