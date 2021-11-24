April Shares Low-Key Gem 'Someone That I Made'

Irish alt-pop riser April returns with new single 'Someone That I Made'.

The songwriter first caught attention back in 2019, sharing a deep-dive into her hard drive on SoundCloud.

Sketching out a potent pop vision, April quickly started making headlines, before inking a major label deal.

New single 'Someone That I Made' was produced alongside Clarence Clarity, with the two bouncing ideas between London and her home in County Kildare.

A song about dislocation and the yearning for connection, her new single speaks eloquently about the loss we all felt during the pandemic.

In April's words, 'Someone That I Made' "is about being away from comfort and missing family and safe familiar places, it’s about growing up and realising everything you need is already there no matter where you go. Clarence Clarity sent me a little loop, and I wrote the entire song in my old room in London. Clarence then fleshed out the music so that the entire song was made without ever having met each other in real life."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Milly Cope

