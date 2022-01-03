APRE Drop New Mixtape 'A001'

Experimental pop duo APRE have shared their new mixtape 'A001'.

Out now, the tape follows weeks of hints and nudges from the pairing, and finds APRE going back to their roots.

Billed as a 'reset' by the project, 'A001' was completed in just three weeks and opens the pair out to new ideas.

Online in full, 'A001' is accompanied by a trio of live dates, with APRE playing Manchester, Bristol, and London this October.

APRE comment...

“Pulled together over just three weeks in early 2021, ‘A001’ is us resetting, going back to why we made music in the first place together. Having both gone through breakups and parting ways with our label, the only thing we both wanted to do was write together as basically a form of therapy.”

“We locked ourselves in a room and wrote a very intense, but strangely optimistic body of work. It is so nice to have these songs as almost a diary of some of the lowest points in both our lives, but nice to see that we were at least optimistic to have these songs in our lives now! ‘A001’ is APRE at its core...”

Catch APRE at the following shows:

October

13 Manchester YES

14 Bristol The Exchange

15 London Lafayette

Photo Credit: Isy Townshend

