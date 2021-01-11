APRE Bounce Back With 'Waste My Time'

Synth pop duo APRE have shared their new bouncer 'Waste My Time'.

The pair are plotting the release of their new mixtape, with 'A0001' set to land on February 1st.

Ahead of this brand new nine tracker, the duo have unveiled their sparkling new single - and it's a real ear worm.

Online now, 'Waste My Time' pokes back at people's egos, and attempts to lay down some ground rules in the process.

The twisting melodies are superb, the production is on-point, while the emphatic vocal is truly something.

A bold and vivid return, APRE explain...

“‘Waste My Time’ is about big egos and how they take over and control you and you don’t realise it until it's too late, leaving you taken advantage of, making it even harder to remove yourself from the relationship because you are trapped by their ego, almost forcing their morals and beliefs to become your own.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Isy Townsend

- - -