Apple Music Launch INDIY Platform

Apple Music have launched their new INDIY platform, aimed at supporting self-sufficient creatives.

The platform centres on their new INDIY playlist, which supports music that has been self-produced, self-released and recorded at home.

Alongside this, a new 90 day free trial on Logic has been confirmed, a neat entry point into the world of home production.

To help with this, Marie Dahlstrom has shot a guide to kicking off your own vocal production, while Bamily have also opened up about their distinctive sound.

There's more to come, too, so get stuck in below.

