Apollo Masters Fire Means Devastation For Vinyl Production

Californian manufacturing plant Apollo Masters has burned down, sparking fears for global vinyl production.

The plant is believed to be one of the two main global sources for the lacquer used for making master discs, a vital part of the vinyl process.

On Thursday - February 6th - Apollo Masters suffered a "devastating" fire - no employees were harmed, but the complex was completely destroyed.

Ben Blackwell, co-founder of Third Man Records, was one of the first to speak out, telling Pitchfork that this will present systemic issues for the vinyl industry.

Explaining that Apollo remained “primary or possibly only supplier of the styli” that are used in the vinyl pressing process, Blackwell then wrote:

“I imagine this will affect EVERYONE, not just Third Man Pressing and Third Man Mastering, but to what extent remains to be seen.”

He finished: “I don’t want to be an alarmist. But I’m attempting to be realistic as opposed to Pollyannish.”

Third Man aren't the only ones worried - Toronto company Duplication labelled the fire a "disaster for the vinyl pressing industry..."

Disaster for the vinyl pressing industry. Apollo Masters has burned to the ground. There will be a lacquer shortage and possibly plants having to close or scale back operations for a while. Very distressing news #vinylpressing #vinyl #lacquers https://t.co/HNWFQxDsFg — duplication.ca Analogue Media (@duplicationca) February 7, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.