Aphex Twin's reclusive nature has given rise to all kinds of outlandish mythology .

He lives in a bank. He can go without sleep for days on end. As a child, he won a competition for making music on a computer that didn't even have a sound card.

Well, here's another story - and it seems that this one is absolutely true. Welsh Climate Change Minister Julie James is his sister.

The truth was revealing in a moving BBC interview , one that focusses on a deeply felt tragedy that changed her life.

Now inarguably pursuing a path of common good - who among us can argue against preventing climate change? - she discussed her family life.

Aphex Twin - Richard D. James - is her brother, and she is "very proud" of his achievements to date.

Of his music, she says:

"Some of it's, I think Charlie Brooker once said, it was like being inside a CT scanner for an hour. But some of it is glorious. He writes beautiful jazz. He did a collaboration with Phillip Glass, which is glorious, and a lot of his ambient stuff is lovely."

Carwyn Jones stood down as Welsh Labour Leader in December 2018, with his cabinet arrangement a number of leaving gifts. Julie James opted for a vinyl record - a copy of Aphex Twin's 'Collapse' EP.

