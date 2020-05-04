Aphex Twin Uploads Six More Songs To SoundCloud

Aphex Twin has shared six new tracks to SoundCloud.

The producer helms the mysterious user18081971 account, and has used the platform as a holding centre for new material in the past.

The six new tracks arrive shortly after Aphex Twin mourned the death of his father in a note to fans, with 'qu 1' featuring a note in the mp3 file that reads: "See you on the other side, dad..."

Check out 'qu 1' below.

Stay on top of Aphex Twin's SoundCloud drops HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.