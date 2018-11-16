Aphex Twin Merch Drops In London This Weekend

A new range of Aphex Twin merchandise will drop at the Bleep pop up shop in London this weekend.

The shop has just opened, with the digital retailers expanding into the physical realm via a property on Dalston's Kingsland Road.

Promising a raft of in-store events and special release the Bleep team have been true to their word, recruiting some special Aphex Twin merch.

Dropping this weekend, the shop opens tomorrow (November 24th) at 10am and will be stocked out with Aphex Twin items seemingly inspired by some of his classic videos.

Here's the launch message.

Bleep x @AphexTwin - Retail Opportunity.



Opens Saturday 24th, 10am at our Dalston shop. 529 Kingsland Road. E8 4AR.



A new range of Aphex Twin merchandise based on his iconic videos. https://t.co/hwWnO6MQxo pic.twitter.com/rF4dLKg6rE — Bleep (@bleep) November 22, 2018

So: go grab some early Christmas presents for the Aphex Twin fan in your life...

