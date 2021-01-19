Aphex Twin Just Made $128,000 Through NFT

Aphex Twin has hopped on board the NFT train.

Kings Of Leon seemed to bring the digital currency into the mainstream , offering their new album for sale as a 'non-fungible token'.

Now the Warp mainstay has utilised it to sell a one off piece of visual art, crafted in collaboration with Weirdcore and Freeka Tet.

The unique piece of art sold for around $128,000 - which translates to £91,000. The work is titled afx\/weirdcore\blockscanner, with Aphex Twin commenting :

“We will spend a portion of the money on planting trees and either donating to permaculture projects or setting them up ourselves, depending on how much we get.”

The move comes as the producer uses SoundCloud to highlight causes he is interested in - notably, Aphex Twin recently shared the link to an online permaculture documentary.

