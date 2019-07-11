Aphex Twin, Boards Of Canada Feature On New Warp Records Sampler

Rare and unheard material from Aphex Twin, Boards Of Canada and more feature on a new 10 track preview of Warp Records' 'WXAXRXP' project.

The box set collects material from the iconic label's NTS take over, a full weekend of broadcasting that showed off the full strength of their roster.

'WXAXRXP Sessions' is a full box set featuring a plethora of fantastic material, and it drops on November 15th.

Ahead of this, Warp have shared 10 tracks, one from 10 of the artists featured on the box set itself.

There's a rare Peel session from Aphex Twin, a long lost Boards Of Canada cut, a live take from Mount Kimbie, and material from LFO, Kelly Moran, and much more.

Tune in now.

'WXAXRXP Sessions' lands on November 15th.

