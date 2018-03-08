Aphex Twin Announce 'Collapse' EP, Shares New Track

Aphex Twin has shared details of his new EP 'Collapse'.

The move has been the subject of some speculation in recent weeks, with Aphex Twin murals appearing in several cities around Europe and North America.

New EP 'Collapse' arrives on September 14th, with the producer sharing the full video for new song 'T69 Collapse'.

Weirdcore direct the visuals, and it's a typically mind-boggling affair that plays with your perceptions of the screen.

As opening gambits go, Aphex Twin's first blast of new material in two years is shaping up pretty well.

Tune in now.

