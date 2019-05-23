A.O. Gerber Sends Shivers Down Our Spine With 'In The Morning'

LA songwriter A.O. Gerber has shared her gorgeous new song 'In The Morning'.

An artist who refuses to place a filter between her emotions and her work, A.O. Gerber matches this to some strikingly beautiful melodies.

Debut album 'Another Place To Need' gives her the breadth to truly explore her recent experiences, a record that exists truly as a form of self-therapy.

Stark and profoundly honest, new song 'In The Morning' is online now, and it's simple beauty belies the pain evident in the vocal.

Recalling Angel Olsen or even Julien Baker, it was conjured during a West Coast road trip, one that took Gerber on her first solo tour.

"Travel has always been a huge healer for me," she recalls. "A really traumatic relationship I was in ended days before leaving and I felt awful, but also really grateful for the excuse to leave the city. The first few lines and melody of the song popped into my head while I was driving to Lincoln City, Oregon, feeling the disparity between my emotional state and the intense calm of the surrounding natural beauty."

"I stayed at a KOA campground in Lincoln City that night; I sat in my parked car with my unplugged electric guitar and wrote the rest of the song. It’s basically about that experience - feeling so overcome by sadness but also empowered to start anew, to find your way back to yourself."

Check out 'In The Morning' below.

'Another Place To Need' will be released on May 22nd via Hand In Hive / Copper Mouth Records - the physical pressing comes on recycled vinyl.

