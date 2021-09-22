Anz Shares New Burner 'Real Enough To Feel Good'

Manchester based DJ and producer Anz returns with new burner 'Real Enough To Feel Good'.

Her incoming EP 'All Hours' is designed as a broad embrace of club flavours, reflecting her always on-point NTS shows.

New track 'Real Enough To Feel Good' shares the choppy directness of B-More club styles, while also channelling the effervescence of UK garage.

There's a hint of 2-step in the beat, but it's disrupted by the defiantly individual paths Anz decides to walk down.

She comments...

‘Real Enough To Feel Good’ was the first new track I made for All Hours, built as a direct continuation from ‘You Could Be’. With the 24 hour concept fully front of mind, I tried to make something sleek and bouncy for the evening with nods to Baltimore Club, and of course UK Garage - the genre I listen to every time I’m getting ready to go out.

Tune in now.

'All Hours' will be released on October 15th.

- - -