Anwar's 'Off@Night' Revels With Punk Rawness

Anwar returns with new single 'Off@Night'.

The song began life as a simple riff, one that Anwar used as a means to drive his friends crazy.

Gradually evolving into a full song, it's a vehicle for Anwar's rabid, raw, and resolutely DIY aesthetic.

Matching punk to electronics, 'Off@Night' was finished in London, and it leads into Anwar's incoming project, due later this year.

The full video is online now, and it traces a moonlit path through New York City, moving from bodegas to rooftops.

Tune in now.

