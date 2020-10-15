Anushka Share Soulful Mover 'Brave'

London two-piece Anushka return with new single 'Brave'.

The duo lean on jazz and soul, while also incorporating club tropes into their immersive audio whirlwind.

New album 'Yemaya' is incoming on Tru Thoughts, with the south coast label set to usher it into the world on June 25th.

Ahead of this, Anushka have shared 'Brave' and it's a sax-propelled slice of dancefloor moves, accompanied by an oh-so-soulful vocal.

Lyrically, the pair deal with the traumas that surround coming-of-age experiences.

Victoria Port comments: “Growing up and changing as a person can be scary...”

Tune in now.

