ANTICULTURE Break All The Rules With 'Underground'

LA based ANTICULTURE blast back with new single 'Underworld'.

The band formed in Spokane, Washington, matching punk influences to a deep love of rap.

Disguising their identity, ANTICULTURE have become underground favourites, with their wild live shows gaining a raucous audience.

Debut album 'Teenage Disease' is out now, a record beset with personal turmoil and a rugged search for connection.

As they put it...

"The album 'Teenage Disease' represents rebellious and tumultuous emotions that spawn from growing up. As a kid becomes older and faces real-world problems, responsibility and anxiety for the first time, it is only natural to have a rebellious phase. 'Teenage Disease' captures the turmoil of growing pains with high-powered, punk influenced rap music..."

Now based in Los Angeles, ANTICULTURE return with a new single, one that ups the energy levels still further.

'Underworld' strips down their sound to its core, before building outwards again; defiant to the last, it's a central message from the group.

Tune in now.

