Anti-Vaxxer Richard Ashcroft Has Seemingly Caught COVID

Richard Ashcroft has seemingly caught COVID-19.

The songwriter has courted controversy with his views on the pandemic, speaking against enforced vaccination and so-called COVID passports intruding on live music.

Having previously pulled out of festivals such as Tramlines , Richard Ashcroft re-drew his summer plans to only include venues that wouldn't request tests or the COVID pass on entry.

Set to play Tunes In The Dunes this weekend, fans at the Cornish event were disappointed to hear that Richard Ashcroft had pulled out yet again.

However it seems that this time the anti-vaxxer has actually caught COVID - according to a swiftly deleted tweet, anyway.

So, does Richard Ashcroft have COVID? Is he self-isolating? We're definitely not going to indulge in schadenfreude - get yourself vaccinated, folks!

