Anthony Naples, DJ Python To Curate Air Texture Compilation

Anthony Naples and DJ Python will curate a new Air Texture compilation.

The series has built into a formidable platform for club culture, garnering a slew of exclusives in the process.

Brooklyn club pairing Anthony Naples and DJ Python combine on the new instalment, which is out on June 10th.

Working closely on the project, the release is teased by brand new collaborative track ‘Entouré’.

Part of the compilation, the tracklisting is peppered with music from Huerco S, Aurora Halal, Parris, and Beta Librae.

Check out ‘Entouré’ below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://airtexture.bandcamp.com/album/air-texture-viii" href="https://airtexture.bandcamp.com/album/air-texture-viii">Air Texture VIII by Anthony Naples + DJ Python</a>

Tracklist:

1 Parris - springtime flows in three ways

2 Aurora Halal, DJ G - Off The Top

3 Mr. Curtains - Hop

4 Waon P - GHK

5 DINA - Skin Shed

6 Anthony Naples, DJ Python - Entouré

7 Organ Tapes - 14K 21

8 James Bangura - Per Ounce

9 Huerco S. - Latautii

10 Bitter Babe & Nick León - Ecotone

11 rrao - Zindagi

12 Beta Librae - Treble Stitch

13 DJ Trystero - Palisade

14 downstairs J - 1000 dumplings

15 Anthony Naples, DJ Python - Final Speaking

16 Meitei - Sankai (Meitei Remix)

17 Vertical Silence - Antonyms For Us

18 5AM - Years

Photo Credit: David Murray

