Anteros Share New Single 'Call Your Mother'

Anteros has shared impassioned new single 'Call Your Mother' - tune in now.

The hotly-tipped four-piece have scorched a trail across the summer season, and are set to end it with a bang.

New single 'Call Your Mother' is online now, a fiery indie burner with a tastefully pop chorus. Instantly catchy, it stays lodged in your mind all day.

Plus: don't fancy calling your mum? Well, call Anteros. The band have launched the Anteros hotline, on: +44 (0) 7984164159.

Check out 'Call Your Mother' below.

Catch Anteros at the following shows:

October

10 Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

11 London The Garage

12 Bristol Rough Trade

14 Manchester Soup Kitchen

15 Glasgow King Tut’s

16 Leeds The Wardrobe

17 Nottingham Rough Trade

For tickets to the latest Anteros shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.