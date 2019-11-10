Another Sky Use Their Anger On New Single 'Brave Face'

London group Another Sky have shared their new single 'Brave Face' - tune in now.

The band's post-rock leanings and orchestral sweep makes them a daring, overwhelming live proposition, a stunning noise with an intense, emotional edge.

New single 'Brave Face' is out now, and it comes as the group confirm their debut album will be released this year.

'Brave Face' is a potent return, the barbed lyric finding Catrin Vincent spitting out the emotional impact of a toxic relationship to claim her feelings as her own.

A raw, visceral offering, it's Another Sky cutting loose. Catrin comments...

"'Brave Face' was written for a friend ending a bad relationship. I saw so many parallels between her situation and my own. The lyric “you put on your brave face, now, girl” is something an ex once said to me. To me, putting on a ‘brave face’ means hiding struggle and living in denial. I wanted to reclaim those words and transform them into a war cry for myself and her."

"Instead of telling us to ‘suck it up’, I’m telling us to use our anger instead. The world tells women that if we get angry, we lose our softness and what makes us a woman. That’s not true. I’m asking us to accept our anger as necessary, in order to protect ourselves..."

Tune in now.

Catch Another Sky at the following shows:

April

15 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

16 Oxford The Bullingdon

17 Birmingham Dead Wax

18 Brighton Chalk

23 Glasgow King Tut’s

24 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

25 Manchester Soup Kitchen

Photo Credit: Parri Thomas

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.