Another Sky Share New Song 'Sun Seeker'

Another Sky have shared their new single 'Sun Seeker'.

The band's outstanding debut album 'I Slept On The Floor' landed earlier this year, matching emotionally pointed songwriting to skyscraper arrangements.

New EP 'Music For Winter Vol. I' is out on January 1st, and it taps into those mid-winter chills.

Take new song 'Sun Seeker'. Building on their soaring live performances, it's a tale of stubbornness, of perpetually seeking out new climes.

Singer Catrin Vincent comments: “Lyrically, Sun Seeker is about being the only one who can say who you are. It’s also about letting things self-destruct and then rebuilding. Someone once said they’d tell me when to quit music. This is me saying, I say who I am and I say when I’m done.”

It's a key moment on the EP, she points out: "Winter is the perfect time for sombre music..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ella Brolly

