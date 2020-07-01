Another Sky Announce Debut Album 'I Slept On The Floor'

Another Sky will release debut album 'I Slept On The Floor' on August 7th.

The band are a phenomenal live proposition, while their early releases match pensive, poignant songwriting to post-rock landscapes .

Debut album 'I Slept On The Floor' is a key step for the London band, and it lands this summer.

Set to play London's EartH venue on November 11th, Another Sky have also shared a new single.

‘Fell In Love With The City’ is out now, a song essentially details a transformative period in vocalist Catrin Vincent's life.

"I hate breakup songs," she says. I don't know why, it’s the most universal feeling. Maybe because the world has so many of them. Moving to London was a dramatic shift from small-town life where it didn’t even occur to me I could do music, where this vision of me as a housewife who never amounted to anything felt inescapable, in to a bigger world, of people from all over, of new ideas and a new version of myself."

A highly personal song, Catrin Vincent directed the full video herself. She continues:

"We asked if any of our fans had an old mini DV tape camera, and they came through (thanks so much Peter Kavanagh, Victoria Wai and Henry Kenyon). We tried to capture the excitement of being on the road for the first time, replicating the feeling of moving to London seven years ago."

"'Fell In Love With The City' is the second song we ever wrote as a band and we wanted to make a video that embodied the way you'd film a partner, but you're filming a city instead".

Photo Credit: Matthew Parri

