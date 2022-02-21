Anomalie Teams Up With Masego On Super-Smooth 'Memory Leaves'

Montreal producer Anomalie links with Masego on new single 'Memory Leaves'.

The producer - real name Nico Dupuis - has always had subtle jazz elements to his soulful approach, building a catalogue that touches on sub-zero climes.

Masego is the perfect foil, and his sumptuous vocal adds a super-smooth element to Anomalie's songwriting.

There's a bittersweet nature to the song, however, with 'Memory Leaves' unafraid to linger on the melancholic.

Anomalie comments...

As much as I enjoy playing music live with others, when it comes to writing and creating, I’ve always preferred doing it alone. Collaborations are still fun for me as they bring me out of my comfort zone, but once I’ve done one I’m usually excited to go back to my solo workflow.

Working on 'Memory Leaves' with Masego was invigorating. I found an amazing creative partner, and I’m still very much inspired by that session and the way the track came together. I was blown away! I hope this one resonates with you as much as it did with me when I first heard Masego’s chorus come to life!

A refreshing collaboration, you can check out 'Memory Leaves' below.

Photo Credit: Manikmati

