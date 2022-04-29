Anomalie Drops Debut Album 'Galerie'

Anomalie has shared his debut album 'Galerie' in full.

The composer hails from Montreal, a city whose proximity to New York lends it a rich jazz heritage, going back more than a century.

While rooted in jazz, Anomalie's own music reflects the diversity of the Francophone city itself - you can hear everything from disco to 2k22 hip-hop in his work.

Out now, debut album 'Galerie' follows a string of red-hot singles, and features a flurry of guests.

Citing everyone from D'Angelo and Robert Glasper through to 'Pet Sounds' as an influence, it's a diverse, absorbing listen.

Joined by key names such as Masego, India Carney, Bad Snacks and Mateus Asato, 'Galerie' is a lush, intoxicating experience.

"'Galerie' is a collection of musical canvases that represent my rediscovery of what it means to be excited about making music,” Anomalie explains. “I haven’t had access to a real piano since I was teenager and so the upright I got last summer plays a central role in this project, both as a creative and a sonic tool but also as an actual source of inspiration and a means to tell a story through melodies and harmony.”

"Lastly, this is my first project to feature several collaborators and each one of them brought their own creative universe along with them, which was incredibly inspiring to witness.”

Tune in now.

Catch Anomalie at London's Village Underground on July 13th.