ANOHNI's 'R.N.C. 2020' Tears Down Trump's Vision Of Fear And Loathing

ANOHNI has shared new song 'R.N.C. 2020' - tune in now.

The songwriter watched last week's Republican Party national conference, and - like so many of us - she was absolutely appalled.

Attempting to put this disgust down on tape, new song 'R.N.C. 2020' pushes back against Trump's vision of fear and loathing.

Based on an old tape loop from a live performance, ANOHNI comments: “It's me, screaming in the past, for the present...”

An unsettling, direct, uncompromising return, it's led by a lengthy statement.

ANOHNI writes:

I watched the R.N.C. last week. It’s becoming harder to put into the words the dread that many of us feel. What’s really happening? Toxic levels of corruption and collusion are devouring the US. Christian extremists want to turn the country into a religious state straight out of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The statement confronts the results of America's free market desires, discussing widespread poverty, and the ongoing climate crisis.

ANOHNI adds: "Incessant, nihilistic assaults on truth, empathy and the biosphere ensure that life on earth will become much, much worse."

Backed with a deeply unsettling video, 'R.N.C. 2020' can be found below.

