ANOHNI Shares Bob Dylan, Nina Simone Covers

ANOHNI will share a seven inch single later this year.

The Mercury winning artist released her astonishing album 'Hopelessness' in 2016, a work that garnered across the board praise.

A new seven inch single is incoming, pairing two exquisite covers against one another.

Out now digitally, the full physical drop follows on October 2nd, and you can order it HERE.

ANOHNI covers Nina Simone's outstanding 'Be My Husband', while also reinventing Bob Dylan's oft-covered classic 'It's All Over Now, Baby Blue'.

It's the first new music from ANOHNI since the 2019 charity single ‘KARMA’, in which she collaborated alongside Jade Bell and J. Ralph.

ANOHNI comments...

"The images on the single’s artwork and in the music video of ‘It’s All Over Now Baby Blue’ are drawn from documentation of performances between 1997-1999 by The Johnsons, featuring the groups central members, ANOHNI, Johanna Constantine, and Julia Yasuda."

"The Johnsons, a collective that presented surreal plays featuring underground punk/trans performers including Page Reynolds, Kembra Pfahler and Kenny Kenny, was founded in 1995 by ANOHNI. She named The Johnsons in honor of Street Transvestite Action Revolutionary, Marsha P. Johnson, whose body was found in the Hudson River in 1992."

"The Johnsons presented plays including Dusk, WOMB, and Father on the Christopher Street piers, at Club Mother, and at PS122, in NYC. The group presented their final play LOVE at the turn of the millennia. The Johnsons would not present another play until ANOHNI staged SHE WHO SAW BEAUTIFUL THINGS at the Kitchen, NYC in 2019, in memory of Dr. Julia Yasuda."

Check out a visualiser for 'It's All Over Now, Baby Blue' below.

