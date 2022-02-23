!!! Announce New Album 'Let It Be Blue'

!!! will release new album 'Let It Be Blue' on May 6th.

The Warp mainstays return with their brand new album this Spring, their first since 2019's 'Wallop'.

The ever-productive band push their sound in a new direction, seeking out guest voices in the process.

Out on May 6th, it seemingly displays a stripped back sound. The band's Rafael Cohen comments...

"On this record we were looking for basic minimal arrangements - sub-bass, drums and vocals mostly - and that approach is what finally let us support the vocal parts in a way that worked. The final piece was the beat that our producer Patrick Ford made that felt somewhere between programmed, sampled and played, a blurriness that is another feature of this album, 'Let It Be Blue', which was mostly built on computers but doesn’t always sound or feel that way."

New single 'Storm Around The World' is out now, and it features Sink Ya Teeth's 'Maria Uzor. Rafael says:

"'Storm Around The World' is a song we’ve had since the last album that didn’t really come into focus until Maria Uzor from Sink Ya Teeth added her part and we turned it into a duet. Originally an acid workout about parents who leave on tour it became much more than that with her vocal, which is equal parts sing-song and spoken word and who’s lyrics helped add both a familiarity and a mystery to the song."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tim Saccenti

- - -