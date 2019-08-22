Annika Rose's 'In The End' Is A Statement Of Brutal Honesty

Annika Rose wants to make every note count.

The Los Angeles pop riser can only ever be herself, so she seeks to sketch this out with unerring accuracy.

New single 'In The End' - her debut - is the perfect example of this. The tinkling piano notes have more in common with the Erased Tapes stable than the pop barnstormer it becomes, an effortless balancing act between the art world and the commercial sphere.

At heart, though, this is confessional pop music, with Annika Rose's explicit vocal building to that cry: "Will it be worth it...?"

She comments: "This song is me asking if I’ll ever be fully satisfied with who I am and what I do as an artist, if I keep sabotaging all the other good things in my life..."

"So many times I’ll make something I’m really proud of, but then I’ll get home at the end of the day and feel like, 'Okay - where are all my friends?'"

Tune in now.