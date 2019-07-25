Annie Mac To Guest Present Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019

Annie Mac is set to guest present the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019.

The ceremony is back once more, with 12 artists set to do battle on the night. The event takes place on September 19th, with Lauren Laverne continuing her role as the genial host.

Annie Mac will join as guest presenter, helping to unveil the winning album. The news comes as the Mercury solidifies its live line up, with fans set to be treated to performances from Foals, Little Simz, NAO, black midi, Fontaines D.C., Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, Dave, IDLES, Cassie Kinoshi’s SEED Ensemble and slowthai.

The odd ones out? The 1975, who are on tour in Australia - they'll be delivering something on video.

Check out some interviews with the nominees below.

Hyundai Mercury Prize 2019 takes place at the eventim Apollo in London on September 19th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.