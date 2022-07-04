Annie Elise Shares Super-Smooth Single 'Too Scared To Ask'

Annie Elise has shared her slick new single 'Too Scared To Ask'.

A true all-rounder, Annie Elise is a singer, songwriter, and a producer, someone committed to platforming female voices around her.

Less than 2% of charting songs are produced by women, and through collaboration - and her own work - she's seeking to change that.

New EP 'Breathe In, Breathe Out' is out tomorrow - April 8th - matching R&B textures against pop ambitions, linked by some scintillating production.

New single 'Too Scared To Ask' leads the way, it's vivid vocal dripping in Top 40 finesse while remaining true to her emotions.

It's a sultry bumper, one for fans of Kaytranada or the Soulection school, yet with a vivid and highly personal viewpoint.

She comments...

'Too Scared To Ask' is really just about having a big ol' crush on someone and not knowing if they feel the same way. It's that fun and flirty butterflies-in-your-stomach feeling, but it's also the overthinking that comes with it. There's so many emotions present and I wanted to explore them in this song. Joy and excitement, fear, intimidation, shyness, self-reflection, vulnerability... I infused all of those feelings in the songwriting and production, drawing from my own first date memory with my current boyfriend of two years! He also played some killer guitar for the track, which made it such a wholesome and full circle moment.

The song wrote itself - I think I wrote the hook in half an hour during a lunch break in between classes - but the production took much longer and was tricky to get right, so I asked j. hurlock for their special touch on it. I've always been a huge fan of their ear and skill with instrumentation and pocket, and their additions to the track were really special. I really love this track and I'm grateful for all the time, energy, and especially talent that everyone involved contributed.

Tune in now.