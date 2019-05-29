Anne-Marie Apologises Following Saturday Night Takeaway Performance

Anne-Marie has issued an apology after her appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway caused offence.

The singer appeared on the ITV show, performing her new single 'Birthday' accompanied by Ant and Dec.

The hosts were kitted out in a Japanese themed costume, but one detail has caused serious issue.

Ant and Dec sported headbands with the Kyokujitsu-ki design on it, often known as the Japanese Rising Sun flag.

Associated with the Japanese military from the 19th century to the close of the Second World War, it is often viewed as being a symbol of Japanese Imperialism.

Hi, as a fan of your show, I'm expressing a huge disappointment of this. Today is the monumental day remembering independence movement against Japan. And the marks on yours hairband, called 'Rising Sun Flag' is listed on war crimes, had been used for Japan's Army flag in WW2. — JJ (@JJ99956936) March 1, 2020

To make matters worse, today - March 1st - is Korean Independence Day, a celebration of the moment the Peninsula won freedom from Japan.

As a result, Anne-Marie has issued an apology, and the footage will be taken down.

