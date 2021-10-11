Annalise Azadian Shares Gorgeous New Single 'Deep Down'

New York polymath Annalise Azadian cuts loose on new song 'Deep Down'.

The new single comes close to her heart, with Annalise discussing the intricacies of a relationship.

It's a dynamic, nuanced return, exploring ghost-like facets of R&B by fusing them into a direct and overtly pop context.

Working with producer Swagg R'Celious, it began as an acoustic hymnal before the two built the song layer upon layer.

She explains...

'Deep Down' is a very emotional and personal song for me. It is one of my favourite songs that I’ve written. It was an amazing experience creating it with producer, Swagg R'Celious. I started this one on my acoustic guitar expressing from my heart at the time, the emotions of investing myself into a 'love' and convincing myself that it was true, but 'deep down' I knew something just wasn’t right.

It is a song about how through my efforts, trials, and tribulations I put my all into a relationship that wasn’t necessarily meant for me, and how I continued to fight for it not wanting to accept the truth of the matter. Therefore, the tug of war between love and heartbreak left me in the deep end of emotions.

Tune in now.

- - -