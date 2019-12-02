Annabel Allum, FINNO, and Rebecca Hurn Reach Final Of ReBalance

Annabel Allum, FINNO, and Rebecca Hurn have been named finalists of ReBalance 2019.

The scheme is spearheaded by PRS Foundation and Festival Republic, and it aims to provide a platform for new music.

This year's finalists are a varied bunch, with songwriter Annabel Allum joined by searing Scunthorpe three-piece FINNO.

The list is completed by Cardiff voice Rebecca Hurn, and the quality - as ever - is absolutely stellar.

Annabel Allum commented: "Being awarded the ReBalance scheme is an insanely exciting prospect for me! I would never have had the opportunity to begin work on my debut album as economically it's just very difficult as a self- funded artist. I think it is an excellent scheme with regards to female-identifying artists, and giving them opportunities many of them deserve, but without this might not be considered for".

Scunthorpe trio FINNO added: “Being from a small music scene in a town like Scunthorpe, it's easy to feel cut off from the rest of the UK music scene, but thanks to ReBalance we can bring our visceral and raw music to the attention of more people and record it with a quality we could otherwise never attain if it wasn't for their help. Plus, the opportunity to work with a femxle producer-mentor is so exciting, particularly as two-thirds of us study music production.”

Cardiff's own Rebecca Hurn agreed: “I'm equally excited and encouraged by the programme Festival Republic, PRS Foundation and partners have developed to ReBalance the presence of female artists producers and all others working together to perform and create music in our industry, I can't wait to get going...”

In addition to this ReBalance has also launched a live strand, with Nia Wyn, Keedz, and a special guest performing at London venue Servants Jazz Quarters on January 14th.

Looking ahead, central London hotspot The Social will host Martha Hill, Luna, and Ruby Duff on February 26th.

