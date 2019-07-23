Anna Ternheim Returns With New Album 'A Space For Lost Time'

Swedish artist Anna Ternheim will release new album 'A Space For Lost Time' on September 20th.

The experienced songwriter has been through some changes of late, departing from her major label home to truly embrace her independence.

New album 'A Space For Lost Time' was constructed between Stockholm, New York, and Echo Park in Los Angeles, yet it sounds resolutely, absolutely like Anna Ternheim.

New single 'This Is The One' leads the way, and it finds Anna crossing paths with Bjorn Yttling from Peter Bjorn & John.

Sonically it dips into early 70s singer-songwriter climes, a kind of Lauren Canyon hymn re-imagined for an icy Nordic temperament.

She comments:

“I wrote the music for ‘This Is The One’ together with Bjorn Yttling from Peter Bjorn & John, the lyrics came long afterwards. It was a Thursday afternoon in Stockholm I ran into a person I use to be very close to. Now we were complete strangers, remember it was such a weird feeling. I went home straight after and wrote the words for the song.”

The video for ‘This Is The One’ directed by Elle Kunnos de Voss - tune in now.

Catch Anna Ternheim at London's Oslo on November 20th.

