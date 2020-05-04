Anna Sofia's 'Broken Perfection' EP Is An Enticing Mesh Of Contradictions

Toronto riser Anna Sofia has shared her new EP 'Broken Perfection' in full.

Still only 17 years old, her unique mesh of DIY production, indie pop templates, and R&B melodies has already caused a stir.

Singles such as 'Either Way' and 'Happy For You' sparked an avalanche of hype, with the shimmering surface masking real emotional depth in her songwriting.

Twisting these adolescent themes into something timeless, Anna Sofia is able to funnel specific feelings and emotions into her music while doing this in a relatable way.

She's got a curious twist to her lyrics, while the choice of melody seems to amplify the atmosphere within each song.

“I don’t have a message. It’s just real life,” she admits. “One day, I hope to fill stadiums all over the world. I want to have fans everywhere and have some way of helping them or guiding them through my music. My confidence comes from being myself and connecting with people.”

New EP 'Broken Perfection' is out, a project that underlines her strengths, with its fleeting melodic bursts and pensive melancholy.

Tune in now.

