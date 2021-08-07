Anna Sofia's '6ft Under' Grapples With Independence

Teen pop trailblazer Anna Sofia has shared her new single '6ft Under'.

Not out of her teens yet, Anna Sofia is charting the trials and tribulations of adolescence in real-time.

New single '6ft Under' rejects definitions, an alt-pop explosion in slow motion that revels in sugar-sweet melody.

Amid promises to rise from the grave, she sings: "You want a picture perfect part of me / I’m done with you..."

Anna explains: "I wrote '6ft Under' about someone who tried to change me into who they wanted to be with. They had me so far removed from myself that I felt like my true self was gone forever. '6ft Under' is a metaphor for burying who I really am for this person."

A song about high school emotions, and struggling to keep a lid on your feelings, '6ft Under' places words on emotions most of us feel, but can't articulate.

