Anna Of The North's 'Used To Be' Is A Pop Hymn Of Defiance

Scandi-pop force Anna Of The North has shared her defiant new single 'Used To Be'.

If debut album 'Lovers' was an imposing introduction, then what lies ahead for Anna Of The North could surprise even her.

Supporting Anderson .Paak on tour, she dropped her exhilarating new single 'Leaning On Myself' earlier in the year before packing out London's Village Underground.

New single 'Used To Be' follows this, and it's a hymn of defiance from a true pop force. Urging us all to drop out day-to-day concerns and "appreciate each other for a second" it carries a child-like sense of innocence.

The track, says Anna, “is a reminder back to when we were young and didn't worry about superficial things that often take too much of our attention these days. People obsessing over alternative realities. Forgetting that life is here and now.”

“I’m afraid that one day I'll wake up old and sad realising I spent my entire life staring into a screen wanting to be someone I’m not. Let’s just go and throw a ball at the wall together and appreciate each other for a second.”

Tune in now.

