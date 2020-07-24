Anna Of The North Shares New Single 'Here's To Another'

Nordic pop sensation Anna Of The North has shared her new single 'Here's To Another'.

The songwriter swoops back into action, crafting a follow up to her Internationally successful 2019 album 'Dream Girl'.

A new album will follow later this year, with 'Here's To Another' finding its way online.

An all-out Scandi pop banger from one of the best in the game, the single is a finely sculpted slice of electronic melody.

'Here's To Another' twists and contorts, before its final head-long release results in a glorious chorus.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Robin Bøe

