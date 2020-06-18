Anna Of The North Shares Lo-Fi 'Dream Girl' Video

Anna Of The North has shared a lo-fi video for her song 'Dream Girl'.

The Scandi-pop songwriter will re-press her album, also called 'Dream Girl', on vinyl for Love Record Stores.

A celebration of all things independent, it comes shortly after her music was featured in a global TV ad for new Apple iPad Pro​​​​​​​ - pretty good going, if you ask us.

Shot by Anna herself, the lo-fi visualiser is a lockdown treat, and shows that she's refusing to slow down. Also focussing on an acoustic EP, Anna Of The North has plenty more challenges to face.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Trym Olasveen

