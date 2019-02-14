Anna Of The North Chooses Honesty On 'Playing Games'

Anna Of The North has shared her vivid new single 'Playing Games' - tune in now.

The Nordic pop expressionist is currently building her second album, dropping a number of new tracks over summer.

Set to play a headline show at London's Heaven on November 6th, she returns with a bold, effervescent new single.

Sly and sensual, 'Playing Games' matches a wistful vocal to those dappled layers of electronic sound.

"I've been playing games with your heart, so I know I've made my mark," she sings as the pointed digitalism rises to a peak; "I'll make you jealous so I know I've still got you when I'm not home".

Anna Lotterud comments...

"We’ve all been there. Sometimes it might be better being honest cause you might end up pushing this one person away..."

Tune in now.

