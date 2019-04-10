Anna Meredith's 'Inhale Exhale' Is A Fizzing Pop Song

Scottish composer Anna Meredith embraces pop energy on new single 'Inhale Exhale' - tune in now.

Debut album 'Varmints' was a truly extraordinary record, picking up huge plaudits thanks to its vivid originality.

New LP 'FIBS' lands on October 25th, with Anna Meredith set to host an album launch party the Lancaster Rooms at Somerset House Studios on October 24th.

Every preview simply whets our appetite, and 'Inhale Exhale' certainly gets Clash hot under the collar.

Perhaps the Scottish artist's most overtly pop statement, it's also deliciously difficult to pin down, with its lavish electronics boasting a darker edge.

A song to get caught up in, 'Inhale Exhale' is a digital whirlwind with a slight air of anxiety. Anna Meredith explains...

“'Inhale Exhale' is underpinned with lyrics exploring a more sinister and pessimistic take on what ‘living’ or having a ‘wild time’ might be for a cautious person like myself so despite the upbeat feel, the opening line which sets the mood is ‘you say you’re dancing in the deep end, but to me it looks like drowning’’'.

Tune in now.

Catch Anna Meredith at the following shows:

February

3 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

4 Manchester Gorilla

5 London EartH

6 Bristol Trinity

8 Glasgow Art School

9 Coventry Arts Centre

10 Brighton Old Market

Photo Credit: Gem Harris

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.