Anna Meredith Releases New Album 'Bumps Per Minute: 18 Studies For Dodgems'

Anna Meredith has released new album 'Bumps Per Minute: 18 Studies for Dodgems'.

The Scottish composer has unveiled her surprise return, featuring 18 tracks - plus and intro and outro - which replicate the experience of being on the dodgems.

It's an old school unfair ride, an exhilarating experience which Anna Meredith says evolved out of a writing exercise, and sits outside her studio albums.

Anna Meredith explains: “I approached writing these 18 tracks like little exercises, making identities that are bold, playful and characterful but without beats, percussion or any acoustic elements and relying on my skills to create melodic and harmonic based energy.”

She continues: “They’re also less about musical development than my orchestral work or material in my studio albums, these tracks are only themselves and unapologetically so, and that freed me up to unleash some pretty bonkers ideas, knowing it’s about these bold switches - like a sort of musical Whacky Races…"

Alongside the album, Anna Meredith has launched the online microsite Bumps Per Minute, a kind of game / experience that allows users to race dodgems around the track, generating an individual and unique audio-visual composition.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://annahmeredith.bandcamp.com/album/bumps-per-minute-18-studies-for-dodgems" href="https://annahmeredith.bandcamp.com/album/bumps-per-minute-18-studies-for-dodgems">Bumps Per Minute: 18 Studies for Dodgems by Anna Meredith</a>

