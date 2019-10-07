Anna Meredith Announces New Album 'FIBS'

Scottish composer and producer Anna Meredith has shared details about a new LP.

‘FIBS’ – out in October via Moshi Moshi – will be her second studio album, coming three and a half years on from the release of her Scottish Album of the Year Award-winning debut ‘Varmints’.

According to her team, we can expect 45 minutes of technicolour maximalism, almost perpetual rhythmic reinvention, and a project that boasts a visceral richness and unparalleled accessibility.

The album is trailed by its first single ‘Paramour’ and an accompanying single-take video. Both song and visuals both sweep and dart around at top speed(a a blistering 176 BPM) before rounding the journey out with an unexpected tuba-led rock-out.

‘FIBS’ is set to be an overhauled, updated version of the Meredith’s sound. She’s chucked out her old MIDI patches and paired her unique compositional voice with brand-new instruments, both acoustic and electronic, and a writing process that’s more intense than she’s ever known.

Fibs, Meredith explains, are “lies — but nice friendly lies, little stories and constructions and daydreams and narratives that you make for yourself or you tell yourself”.

She’s taking these tall tales on the road too, announcing details of a UK tour for February 2020. Tickets go on sale on 12th July.

Check out the new track now.

- - -

- - -

