Anna Calvi Shares Beautifully Brooding New Song 'Hunter'

Anna Calvi has shared powerful new song 'Hunter' - tune in now.

The song is the title track of her incoming studio album, and it's a beautifully brooding offering, all poised, menace, and sensual vocal.

In a letter Anna Calvi opens up about the song, explaining that it concentrates on “exploring a more subversive sexuality, which goes further than what is expected of a woman in our patriarchal heteronormative society.”

Read the full letter below.

Listen to 'Hunter' now...

Catch Anna Calvi at the following shows:

September

27 Belfast The Belfast Empire

28 Dublin The Tivoli Theatre

30 Glasgow St Luke’s

October

1 Manchester O2 Ritz

3 Newcastle The Boiler Shop

4 Birmingham Town Hall

5 Brighton All Saints Church

6 Bristol SWX Bristol

Photo Credit: Maisie Cousins

