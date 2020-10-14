Anna B Savage Shares Hugely Touching 'Baby Grand' Video

Anna B Savage has shared the touching video for new song 'Baby Grand'.

The song itself is a key moment on her incoming debut album, with 'A Common Turn' set to hit home on January 29th.

The song encapsulates many of the lyrical themes that dominate her work, while the visuals for 'Baby Grand' touch on her own life.

Film maker Jem Talbot shot the clip, and he is Anna's former boyfriend - indeed, their relationship lingers large in the clip.

Says Anna: "'Baby Grand' (the film) and 'A Common Turn' (album) are companion pieces: woven together in subject, inspiration and time. Jem was, for want of a better word, a muse for 'A Common Turn'. Expressing ourselves through our different mediums (mine: music, his: film) became a way for our disciplines to talk, perhaps in place of us."

For his part, Jem explains: "Having not spoken to me in seven years, Anna sent me a text out of the blue saying she’d had a dream about me."

"Perhaps by chance, or by cosmic serendipity, I’d been listening to her EP and already dreaming up a film idea the two of us could collaborate on. Three years later, she’s releasing her debut album and I’ve finished that film. In that time, both our mediums have been in a constantly shifting dialogue with each other, a dialogue that has mirrored the ebbs and flows of our connectedness in the present day."

He says: "The film is an exploration of the how and why some people just crawl into your heart and make a home there."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz

