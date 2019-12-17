Anjimile's 'In Your Eyes' Grapples With Identity

Anjimile has shared their beautifully etched new song 'In Your Eyes'.

The songwriter's new album 'Giver/Taker' is incoming, slated for release on September 18th.

A virtual release performance takes place on September 9th, with Anjimile sharing something new for fans.

Following revelatory cuts 'Maker' and 'Baby No More', new single 'In Your Eyes' grapples with identity.

It's a song about coming to terms with who you are, but being forced to do so in a society still riddled with bigotry.

Beautifully done, it's an immersive experience, one that deals solely in truth. They comment:

“This is another song about grappling with homophobia and ultimately recognising that I am what I am...”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kannetha Brown

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.